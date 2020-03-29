NY considering cigarette sales ban - report

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly considering a six-week ban on combustible cigarettes to reduce the state's coronavirus death rate, according to The Buffalo Chronicle sources.

The ban could come as soon as tomorrow as part of the planned budget measure announcement.

Italy's National Health Institute found that smokers with coronavirus were one-third more likely to be in serious condition with half requiring a ventilator.

Former smokers regain 30% of their lung function within two weeks of quitting. The timing would align with when New York expects coronavirus cases to peak in a state that's already struggling to find enough ventilators.

