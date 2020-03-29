Moderna pauses Phase 1 enrollments due to coronavirus

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) pauses new enrollment for its Phase 1 rare disease clinical trials and the age de-escalation trial for its pediatric respiratory vaccine, citing the safety and health risks of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is closely monitoring the ongoing Phase 2 CMV and Phase 1 Zika clinical trials, which are both fully enrolled, for potential coronavirus impact.

Moderna is continuing work on its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The company will provide a detailed update on its clinical development programs during the Q1 earnings call.