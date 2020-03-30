Coronavirus outbreak to impact ABB revenue

ABB (NYSE:ABB) expects Q1 revenues to decline y-o-y in all of its businesses, while orders are somewhat less impacted.

Q1 Robotics & Discrete Automation business orders and revenues both expected to decline by more than 20% Y/Y.

Q1 operational EBITA margins to burdened by lower volumes, partly offset by self-help efforts.

Board and the executive committee to take an immediate 10% reduction in compensation and salary for the duration of the crisis.

The company is no longer providing financial guidance for FY20 on uncertainty, including the decline in oil price.

The company plans to hold its Q1 results webcast on April 18th.