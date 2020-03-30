Talk of a fourth stimulus package

The next phase would likely pivot from stabilization to stimulus and might be larger than the $2T bill completed on Friday.

"There's a general recognition that we need something big to get some juice into the economy," said Stephen Moore, an outside economic consultant to the Trump administration and some congressional Republicans. "There's talk of a multi-trillion-dollar program, given the size of the shutdown."

Ideas being floated include extending last week's package to make the benefits last longer, as well as plugging holes in the hastily assembled bill.