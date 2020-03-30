Temperature checks begin at Amazon warehouses

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will begin screening employees for elevated temperatures each day, starting at sites in Seattle and New York City, as coronavirus cases were reported across 17 of its U.S. warehouses.

In fact, Amazon workers at a fulfillment center in Staten Island, known as JFK8, are planning to strike from Monday to call attention to the lack of protections.

"We are following all guidelines from local health officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our sites," according to an Amazon spokesperson.