Is the Fed's cure worse than the disease?
Mar. 30, 2020 3:21 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor15 Comments
- "Fed Chair Jerome Powell needs to tread carefully indeed to ensure his cure isn't worse than the disease," reads an article from Bloomberg's Jim Bianco.
- "In just these past few weeks, the Fed has cut rates by 150 bps to near zero and run through its entire 2008 crisis handbook. That wasn't enough to calm markets, though - so the central bank also announced $1 trillion a day in repurchase agreements and unlimited quantitative easing, which includes a hard-to-understand $625B of bond buying a week going forward. At this rate, the Fed will own two-thirds of the Treasury market in a year."
- "In essence, the Treasury, not the Fed, is buying all these securities and backstopping of loans; the Fed is acting as banker and providing financing. The Fed hired BlackRock to purchase these securities and handle the administration of the SPVs on behalf of the owner, the Treasury."
- "In other words, the federal government is nationalizing large swaths of the financial markets. This scheme essentially merges the Fed and Treasury into one organization. In effect, the Fed is giving the Treasury access to its printing press."