F1 pitches in with ventilator production

Britain has ordered more than 10,000 ventilators from a consortium that includes Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) and Ford (NYSE:F), as well as existing ventilator producers, Smiths Group (OTCPK:SMGZY) and Penlon.

Vacuum cleaner maker Dyson said last week it had received an order of a newly-made ventilator which will need to be approved by the health regulator.

The U.K., which says it needs 30,000 ventilators, currently has about 8,000 machines with another 8,000 on order from international manufacturers that are due in coming weeks.