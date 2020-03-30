Serious challenges for the sports empire

The consequences across the sports industry are beginning to come into focus as the idea of hosting games without fans doesn't fly with many athletes.

"I just don't know how we can imagine a sporting event without fans," LeBron James said on a podcast last week. "There's no excitement. There's no crying. There's no joy."

Media analyst Michael Nathanson forecasts that if the NBA were to shut down the season and cancel the playoffs, it would cost Disney's (NYSE:DIS) ESPN and ABC $481M and WarnerMedia's (NYSE:T) TNT $211M in lost ad revenue.

The NBA itself was already bracing for a $400M hit from a standoff with China over a tweet from a Houston Rockets manager that supported protesters in Hong Kong.