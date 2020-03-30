ASML expects Q1 revenue in the range of €2.4B-€2.5B

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) expects Q1 revenue between €2.4B-€2.5B, GM between 45%-46%. Revenue not able to recognize for Q1 will shift to Q2 and Q3 of this year.

The company to not execute any share buybacks in Q2 2020, following the decision to pause the execution in 1Q20.

The company to release results Q1 2020 earnings report on April 15, 2020.

ASML President and CEO Peter Wennink: “Until now the COVID-19 outbreak has had limited impact on ASML’s manufacturing capability. Also, from a customer point of view, we have not seen a reduction in the demand for our systems this year. However, three COVID-19 related effects have impacted our Q1 financial results."

ASML +0.9% after hours to $254.79

Source: Press Release