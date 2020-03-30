Oil below $20 as market drowns in crude

Traders are now betting on production shutdowns to cope with the collapse in demand, triggering WTI crude prices to drop 6% to under $20/bbl overnight to levels not seen since 2002.

A price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has only compounded price problems with growing lockdown measures from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Since the 1930s, U.S. states have had the authority to limit oil and gas production in order to support oil prices," said Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott. "Though this practice is not widely used today, both federal and state regulators still have the ability to place restrictions on production levels."

