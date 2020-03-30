India has no plans to extend 21 days lockdown

Dismissing the rumors that the government could extend 21-day lockdown, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba told that there was no plan to extend the shutdown beyond the three weeks.

Indian government ordered 21 days lockdown until April 15 saying that was the only hope to stop the epidemic. However, thousands of migrant workers living on daily wages are fleeing cities for their countryside due to a lack of food and money.

India has 1,071 cases of the coronavirus of whom 29 have died, the health ministry said on Monday.

ETFs: INDA, EPI, INDY, SCIF, INDL, PIN, IIF, SMIN, INCO, INR, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE