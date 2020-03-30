China jumps on the easing bandwagon

The PBOC unexpectedly cut the rate on reverse repo agreements by 20 bps to 2.20% overnight, relieving pressure on an economy ravaged by COVID-19 and injecting 50B yuan ($7.1B) into the banking system.

"The larger-than-usual rate cut is an expression that China is willing to join the coordinated consortium for economic stabilization," said Raymond Yeung, chief China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Hong Kong. "Small and medium-sized businesses are collapsing for lack of cash flow."

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, EWH, KBA, CAF, YANG, GXC, TAO, CYB, CHIX