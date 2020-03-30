UBS (NYSE:UBS) re-affirms FY19 dividend payout of $0.73/share, despite FINMA recommending limit of payouts as the coronavirus outbreak hits the global economy.

“UBS has a strong capital basis and is strategically well positioned, which is especially crucial in this difficult time,” UBS said. “UBS, as the largest Swiss bank, is in a position to support the economy while maintaining an appropriate dividend policy.”

Chief Financial Officer Kirt Gardner said earlier this month that UBS was comfortable with its liquidity levels despite sharp falls in equity markets.

