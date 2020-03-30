Bills come due as economy feels the squeeze

Decisions made over the next few days will shape how the coronavirus pandemic affects the economy.

Mortgage firms are bracing for a wave of missed payments starting April 1, with an estimated $20B in monthly retail real estate loans due as early as this week. Many retailers and restaurants have already said they are not going to pay their April rents, which in turn poses a threat to the $3T commercial mortgage market.

The Mortgage Bankers Association also warned Sunday that the U.S. housing market is "in danger of large-scale disruption" as lenders face margin calls due to the Fed's recent actions.