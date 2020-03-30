Futures seesaw, suggest rocky week ahead

It’s the first Monday in nearly a month that S&P 500 futures haven't gone limit-down in reaction to alarming weekend news, though traders are still starting the week with caution.

Losses were seen at the start of the session as President Trump did away with the idea of the economy opening back up by Easter and extended social distancing guidelines until April 30.

Futures then wavered between gains and losses throughout the night, suggesting another rocky ride for the week ahead. A severe recession is starting to get priced in, yet this will be set against unprecedented stimulus.