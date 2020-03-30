Ruth’s Hospitality takes action in response to COVID-19

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) has withdrawn its financial guidance for FY2020.

The Company increased its cash position by drawing down its remaining availability under its $120M revolving credit facility.

Additionally, the Company exercised the $30M accordion feature in the existing facility and drew down that balance.

As of March 27, 2020, the Company had ~$71.5M of cash on hand.

To enhance the financial flexibility, the company suspended all new restaurant construction and non-essential capital expenditures, suspended quarterly dividend, reduced base salaries of all non-furloughed team members and will reevaluate other operating costs as opportunities arise.