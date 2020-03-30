EasyJet grounds its entire fleet

Due to the "unprecedented travel restrictions, easyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY) has grounded its entire fleet of planes and said it cannot give a date for when they will restart.

The carrier's workforce was put on a state scheme that will pay 80% of their wages up to a certain threshold.

"EasyJet maintains a strong balance sheet, with no debt re-financings due until 2022," the company said in a statement. "We are in ongoing discussions with liquidity providers who recognize our strength of balance sheet and business model."