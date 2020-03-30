Cal-Maine Foods beat estimates in Q3

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) reports egg sales fell 0.2% Y/Y to 271.278M in Q3.

Specialty egg sales accounted for 35% of total revenue, flat Y/Y.

Average price down 1% to $1.236 per dozen.

The average selling price for specialty eggs declined 3.4% to $1.887 per dozen.

The Southeast large market average price for conventional eggs dropped 13.8%.

The Company will not pay a dividend with respect to that quarter or for a subsequent profitable quarter until it is profitable on a cumulative basis.

