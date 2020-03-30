Axsome's AXS-05 flunks late-stage study in treatment-resistant depression

A 312-subject Phase 3 clinical trial, STRIDE-1, evaluating Axsome Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AXSM) AXS-05 (dextromethorphan and bupropion), an NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity, in patients with treatment-resistant depression failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction from baseline in the total score of a scale called MADRS at week 6 compared to bupropion alone.

Key secondary endpoints were met.

A second Phase 3 should launch in Q3.

An earlier late-stage study, GEMINI, was successful as was a Phase 2 called ASCEND.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in Q4.

Topline data from a Phase 3 assessing AXS-05 in Alzheimer's disease agitation, ADVANCE-1, should be available next month.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.