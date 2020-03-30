Mohawk Industries warns on COVID-19 impact

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) says parts of its operations have curtailed or production suspended due to COVID-19, with Europe being the most impacted in Q1.

The company is unable to reliably predict the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will affect its future performance.

Mohawk says its balance sheet remains very strong today with availability of cash and borrowing of $1.1B under its revolving credit facility. The company says it can use a revolver to pay a €300M loan due in May if necessary.

SEC Form 8-K