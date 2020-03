Cocrystal Pharma updates 2020 milestones; shares up 5% premarket

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) provides business outlook for 2020 and expected milestones.

CC-42344: Influenza A Program: Complete preclinical IND-enabling studies, file a regulatory submission and commence Phase 1a study in Q4.

Q4 2020: Continue collaboration with Merck to discover and develop certain influenza A/B antiviral agents.

CC-31244: Hepatitis C Program: Complete final report of Phase 2a U.S. study in Q1.

Phase 2b study for fully owned ultrashort treatment of HepC anticipated in Q4.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Program: File patent application in Q2.

Q2/Q3 2020: Develop COVID-19 inhibitors using proprietary platform technology and initiate preclinical studies of COVID-19 inhibitors in H2.

The company is advancing discussions with potential strategic partners to secure development and commercialization licensing agreement across pipeline.