Raytheon, UTX merger obtains all regulatory approvals

"We are pleased to have received all the necessary regulatory approvals," said Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) CEO Tom Kennedy. The merger is expected to close immediately following United Technologies' (NYSE:UTX) separations of Carrier and Otis on April 3, 2020.

Each share of RTN common stock will be converted into the right to receive 2.3348 Raytheon Technologies shares. United Technologies shareowners will receive 0.5 of a share of Otis and 1 share of Carrier for each share of UTX common stock.

There's a new ticker: Stock of "Raytheon Technologies" will trade on the NYSE under symbol "RTX."