AstraZeneca's Farxiga successful in late stage in CKD study

Citing "overwhelming efficacy," the independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended that the Phase 3 DAPA-CKD study evaluating AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Farxiga (dapagliflozin) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) be stopped early.

The primary endpoint is a composite of worsening of renal function or death in CKD patients regardless of the presence of type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference. The company plans to review the data with global health authorities aimed at early regulatory filings.

The FDA approved the SGLT2 inhibitor in January 2014 for the treatment of T2D.