New York Mortgage Trust sells MBS; sees BVPS at double current price

In its efforts to manage the company's portfolio in the unprecedented market turmoil caused by Covid-18, New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) has sold mortgage-backed securities and reduced its outstanding repurchase agreement financing by $1.6B since Dec. 31, 2019.

Receives proceeds of ~$1.7B.

Also enters talks with its repurchase agreement financing counterparties in hopes of obtaining forbearance agreements.

NYMT said it's exploring other financing options, as well.

NYMT slips 0.5% in premarket trading.

Estimates its book value per common share as of the quarter ending March 31, 2020 will decline by ~33% vs. Dec. 31, 2019, based on information available as of March 27, 2020. That would put BVPS at about $3.87, roughly double Friday's close.