IMV updates development of DPX-COVID-19 vaccine; shares up 28% premarket

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) provides updates on the development of DPX-COVID-19, a vaccine candidate against coronavirus.

The Company has used sequences of the virus and immunoinformatics to predict and identify several hundred epitopes, of which 23 were selected for their biological relevance and potential to generate neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

Based on this analysis, IMV has begun manufacturing peptide candidates targeting these epitopes and preparation for the cGMP batch required to support a clinical study in humans.

Preclinical assays in animal models are also planned in April through May of this year to validate the safety and potency of the vaccine candidate before initiating the human clinical study.

The design of a Phase 1 clinical study in 48 healthy subjects has been completed.

IMV has initiated discussions with Health Canada in preparation for a Clinical Trial Application. A meeting is scheduled in the week of April 20, with the goal to initiate the clinical study in the summer of 2020.