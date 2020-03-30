Air Products to buy hydrogen plants from PBF Energy for $530M

Air Products (NYSE:APD) agrees to acquire five hydrogen production plants and the long-term supply of hydrogen from those plants from PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) for $530M.

The hydrogen steam methane reformers, with combined production capacity of nearly 300M cf/day, are located in Torrance, Calif., Martinez, Calif., and Delaware City, Del.

Air Products now operates 12 industrial gas facilities in California, including five hydrogen production plants which make ultra-low sulfur transportation fuels such gasoline, diesel and jet.

PBF also says it is reducing 2020 capital spending by $240M, or 35% from previous guidance, including the Martinez refinery, and will cut operating expenses by $125M, driven by a significant reduction in discretionary activities and third party services.

PBF is suspending its quarterly dividend, which it says will save $35M of cash each quarter.