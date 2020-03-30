Cedar Fair and Six Flags at risk of dividend cuts

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman weighs the impact om Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) of shutdowns extending into the summer or beyond.

"We believe that if the current shut-downs last much longer, the distributions/dividends will be the first to get significantly scaled back. Given where these stocks are trading, this should not come as much of a surprise to investors," he warns.

Hardiman also notes that debt covenant breaches will become a major concern. "While all three companies should be fine through 1Q, we believe FUN and subsequently SIX will likely risk covenant breaches if shutdown last too far into June," he notes.

Hardiman says FUN and SIX look to be eligible for stimulus loans, but would have to stop dividends/distributions for a year if they signed up.