BNY Mellon names Gibbons CEO

Thomas P. "Todd" Gibbons, who had been serving as Bank of New York Mellon's (NYSE:BK) interim CEO since September 2019, gets the permanent title.

Joseph Echevarria, a member of BNY Mellon's board since February 2015, will continue to serve as independent chairman.

Before being named interim CEO, Gibbons served as vice chairman and CEO of Clearing, Markets and Client Management, a role that represented about half of BNY Mellon's earnings. He had also served as the company's CFO and chief risk policy officer at different time during his career at the company.