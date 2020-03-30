Devon Energy to cut 2020 capex by additional $300M

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) announces its second reduction this month in planned 2020 capital spending, this time by $300M million to ~$1B, citing weak oil prices.

Earlier this month, Devon cut spending by $500M to $1.3B; the combined cuts represent a nearly 45% reduction from the company's original 2020 capital budget.

Devon says the additional $300M in cuts will be driven by the deferral of activity in the Eagle Ford, improved capital efficiencies in the Delaware Basin and lower service cost pricing attained across its asset portfolio.

With the revised capital plan, Devon now expects to fund its 2020 capital program within operating cash flow at current strip pricing.