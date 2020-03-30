Sumitomo Mitsui Financial acquires 4.9% equity stake in Ares Management

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) agrees to make a $384M equity investment in Ares Management's (NYSE:ARES) publicly traded shares of class A common stock as part of an agreement to collaborate on future business opportunities.

They plan to work together in three growth areas:

Strategic distribution — the two companies plan to enter into an agreement to market Ares's investment products to Sumitimo Mitsui Banking (SMBC) clients in the Japanese market;

Accretive investment opportunities — SMBC Group will use its capital to make investments that will support the launch of certain new businesses and accelerate the advancement of certain existing platforms across Ares with a particular focus on the private credit markets; and

Capital markets collaboration — the two companies will coordinate on certain capital markets financing activities in the U.S. and Asian leveraged finance markets.

SMBC will purchase 12.1M shares of class A common stock, or a 4.9% equity stake, from Ares for $31.64 per share, based on the volume weighted average price over the last 30 trading days prior to this announcement.

Ares intends to use the proceeds from SMBC’s $384M direct investment for strategic growth initiatives, including funding additional growth capital for its insurance initiative, Aspida Financial, rolling out the aforementioned new investment products in the Japanese market in partnership with SMBC Group, and taking advantage of opportunities presented by the current market dislocation.