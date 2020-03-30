Brixmor Property says it has 'multiple years of financial capacity'

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) drew on its revolving credit facility since the end of 2019 and now has more than $550M in cash and more than $600M of remaining availability under the facility.

"With modest capital commitments and no debt maturities until 2022, Brixmor has multiple years of financial capacity and is well positioned for a wide range of potential economic outcomes," commented Angela Aman, executive vice president and CFO.

Withdraws its 2020 guidance provided on Feb. 10, due to uncertainty over the economic impact of Covid-19.

The company is providing additional storage and logistics capacity for tenants to help keep their shelves full and kitchens stocked and to accommodate touchless delivery and curbside pick-up convenience.

Brixmor points out that its properties "provide necessity-based goods and services deemed to be essential during this crisis."

Its BrixAssist program focuses on supporting small shop businesses across the portfolio, many of which have had to temporarily close in response to this crisis, while also partnering with many of the company's national and local tenants in their relief efforts.