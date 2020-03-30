easyJet founder demands Airbus cancellation

easyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY) founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou is threatening to seek the removal of most of the airline's board members unless it cancels a £4.5B order from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) - for 107 planes - that could threaten its future.

He informed John Barton, the low-cost carrier's chairman, that unless his concerns are met by midday on Wednesday, he would begin a rolling program of calling EGMs every seven weeks to try to remove one of easyJet's non-executive directors.

Earlier today, EasyJet grounded its entire fleet and warned that it can no longer give investors guidance about its financial performance.