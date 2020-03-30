Covid-19 activity roundup - healthcare

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) will collaborate with the University of Alabama at Birmingham on the development of a single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine called AdCOVID. Shares up 7% premarket.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) will collaborate with Generation Bio to explore the latter's non-viral gene therapy platform to extend the impact and reach of Vir's current/future monoclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Shares up 2% premarket.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) has temporarily suspended the initiation of additional clinical trial sites and enrollment in its Phase 2 EscharEx study in patients with venous leg ulcers. The NexoBrid expanded access program continues to enroll patients. Follow-up continues in the Phase 3 DETECT study. Preparation of the company's U.S. marketing application for NexoBrid remains on track.

Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) plans to advance a Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. (and one ex-U.S.) evaluating Bucillamine for the treatment of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) has shipped equipment designated for an urgent Pilot of its COVID-19 citizen quarantine compliance technology, including the PureCare smartphone and PureTag ankle bracelet. Shares up 94 % premarket.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) announces that the first COVID-19 patient has been treated with the INOpulse inhaled nitric oxide system at the University of Miami School of Medicine. Shares up 44% premarket.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) is rapidly implementing telehealth support for U.S. clients. 50 have implemented thus far.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) to select at least three small molecule currently approved drug candidates to investigate their use in treating COVID-19.