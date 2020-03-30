Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in-licenses multiple rare cancer drug product candidates from private Texas-based radiotherapeutic company NanoTx Therapeutics.

The transaction terms include an upfront payment of $400K in cash and $300K in Plus voting stock. Furthermore, the company may pay up to $136.5M in milestone payments and a tiered single-digit royalty on U.S. and European sales.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2.

The licensed drug portfolio is anchored around nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. The lead drug asset is a chelated Rhenium NanoLiposome, initially developed for recurrent glioblastoma.

Plus Therapeutics is licensing multiple BMEDA-chelated rhenium nanoliposome product candidates as part of this transaction.

Additionally, the company is licensing a second preclinical product candidate, a co-encapsulated doxorubicin and BMEDA-chelated Rhenium NanoLiposome for treating squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.