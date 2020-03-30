Pluristem treats first three COVID-19 patients in Israel; shares up 11% premarket

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) has dosed three patients in two different hospitals in Israel under a compassionate use program for the treatment of COVID-19.

Additional patients in Israel are expected to be enrolled in coming days. All three treated patients are in a high-risk group.

Pluristem is prepared for immediate ramp-up of PLX cell production with consistent batch-to-batch cell production quality through its GMP certified manufacturing facilities in order to meet potential demand.

The company is in discussions with regulators in the U.S. and Europe to define its clinical strategy for COVID-19.