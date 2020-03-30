Raymond James likes Amgen in premarket analyst action

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) initiated with Buy rating and $9 (75% upside) price target at Roth Capital.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) upgraded to Outperform with a $255 (29% upside) price target at Raymond James citing promise of omecamtiv, AMG 510 and tezepelumab.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) upgraded to Outperform with a $79 price target at Cowen and Company. Shares up 1% premarket.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) upgraded to Buy with a $232 (27% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares up 4% premarket.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) upgraded to Neutral with a $20 (16% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 2% premarket.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) upgraded to Outperform with a $75 (79% upside) price target at Baird.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) downgraded to Neutral with a $19 (7% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities. Shares down 2% premarket.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) downgraded to Market Perform at Bernstein. Shares up 2% premarket.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) downgraded to Neutral with a $45 (8% upside) price target at Goldman.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) downgraded to In Line with a $52 (5% upside) price target at Evercore ISI.