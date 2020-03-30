Wells Fargo sizes up machinery stocks

In a research note entitled, "Near-Term Fundamentals Bearish; Increasingly Stock Bullish," Wells Fargo weighs in on machinery stocks amid the latest downturn from the coronavirus pandemic.

Comparing recent dividend yield peaks - to those that occurred in February 2009 - as well as liquidity risk and other factors, the firm likes "names we brought to the party before the sky started falling: Overweight-rated CMI, ETN, ITW, KMT, PCAR and PH."

On the flip-side, Wells sees higher than average risk of covenant breach for Underweight REVG and TEX. Whether that leads to liquidity issues is yet to be seen, but it makes the company more bearish on both names.