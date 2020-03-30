Sibanye to declare force majeure on South African platinum

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) says it will declare force majeure on supply contracts for platinum group metals after it temporarily closed its South African mines to comply with a three-week national lockdown.

Sibanye says the entire value chain of PGMs has been affected by the spread of the coronavirus, including suppliers and customers, as demand from automotive customers for the metals has also fallen.

Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) also has declared force majeure on all contracts related to its South African operations.

The South African government imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting March 26, including requiring furnaces and underground mines to be placed on care and maintenance.

