Service Properties (NASDAQ:SVC) reduces its regular quarterly cash dividend on its common shares to 1 cent per share from its previous dividend of 54 cents.

SVC slides 4.2% in premarket trading.

Depending upon the ultimate distribution requirement in 2020, if any, the reduction of the dividend could preserve up to $262M of capital this year.

Expects to defer ~$100M of $150M capex previously planned to conserve cash and liquidity.

In addition, SVC and its hotel operators have been implementing cost savings plans, including the closure of certain hotels, reduction of staffing levels and other measures.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, SVC had aggregate security deposits and corporate guarantees in excess of $200M and over $600M of availability under its $1B credit facility, and it has no scheduled debt maturities until February 2021.

The company expects that it may experience fewer hotel closures relative to some of its peers because it owns 278 primarily suburban extended stay and select service hotels, which appear to be less negatively impacted by the Covid-19 crises.

Planned reduction to its financial leverage will be delayed as hotel asset sales that had been arranged are stalled as lending for hotel transactions "has effectively ceased."

SVC had selected buyers for 16 of the 20 Wyndham branded hotels it was marketing and for all of the 33 Marriott branded hotels it had marketed.

Sees sales of these hotels delayed until later in 2020 or 2021 if they occur at all.

"In addition to the many cost saving steps we are pro-actively taking, we anticipate that our G&A expenses will be materially reduced because of the lower fees we will pay to our manager, The RMR Group LLC, as a result of the decline in our stock price since this crisis began," said President and CEO John Murray.