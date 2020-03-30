JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) has suspended production at locations that cumulatively represent less than 10% of its 2019 consolidated net revenues.

In many jurisdictions, the company’s products and services fall into categories that have received an ‘essential business’ or ‘life-sustaining’ designation by government agencies.

The company recently enhanced its cash position by drawing down $100M on its existing Asset Based Revolving Credit Facility.

As of March 27, 2020, the company had total liquidity of ~$450M, comprised of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of ~$230M and ~$220M of availability under committed credit facilities.