International Paper unloads Brazilian assets

International Paper (NYSE:IP) strikes a deal to sell its Brazilian corrugated packaging business to Klabin S.A. for $330M Brazilian reals, with R$280 million to be paid at closing and R$50 million one year.

The company will unload three containerboard mills and four box plants in the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year.

Credit Suisse on the deal: "Considering weak earnings profile the price seem adequate while recognizing when IP took full ownership of the asset in 2014 it was valued at R$1.27bn. The deal is largely immaterial for the P&L. Delivering the divestiture takes away one distraction but also removes a potential geography for growth of IP's packaging offering, which is a medium term negative, in our view."

IP +1.24% premarket to $31.00.

