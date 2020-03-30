Immunovant +4% premarket on positive IMVT-1401 data

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) announces initial results from the treatment phase of its ongoing Phase 2a study of IMVT-1401 (ASCEND GO-1) in patients with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED).

The trial evaluated two weekly 680mg subcutaneous doses of IMVT-1401 followed by four weekly 340mg doses in seven adult patients.

Mean reduction in total IgG levels from baseline to end of treatment was 65%. 4/7 patients (57%) improved by ≥ 2 points on the Clinical Activity Score (CAS). 4/6 patients (67%) demonstrated improvement in diplopia and 3/7 patients (43%) were proptosis responders.

IMVT-1401 was safe and generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events (SAEs), no withdrawals due to adverse events (AEs), and no headaches.

Results establish first proof of concept for an anti-FcRn antibody in TED.