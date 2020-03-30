The Container Store withdraws FY2019 outlook

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) has temporarily reduced store hours for all of its stores that remain open and closed ~40 select stores based on guidance from government officials and health authorities, as well as other location-based factors.

The company will be furloughing a portion of corporate employees, effective today and will also reduce the base salaries of its executive officers.

The Company drew down $50M under its Revolving Credit Facility in an abundance of caution and as a proactive measure.

The Company is withdrawing its financial guidance for the FY2019 previously issued on February 4, 2020 and it will not provide preliminary results this time.