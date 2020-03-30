TJX Companies lands pair of analyst upgrades

Credit Suisse hikes TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to an Outperform rating on a positive view of the retailer's cash position and long-term positioning. The CS analyst team also sees TJX swooping in to take market share from full line retailers who are said to be canceling orders. A price target of $66 is set.

Wells Fargo raises TJX to an Overweight rating from Equal-weight with a new price target of $65. "Market-leading operator in the compelling off-price space, with a history of more defensive retail characteristics and meaningful outperformance in recovery periods, and one of the most robust balance sheets in our coverage universe," reads the Wells summary on the retailer. TJX is tagged with a price target of $65 by the Wells analyst team.