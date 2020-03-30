Colony Capital's Barrack urges a 'time out' on margin calls in CMBS market

Tom Barrack, chairman and CEO of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), calls for a moratorium on margin calls made on mREITs and asks the Fed to step in and provide support for mortgage debt values.

"The only way to accomplish relief for American enterprises is by receiving forbearances on the interest obligations that real estate owners and mortgage real estate investment trusts owe to the banks and their other security lenders," he wrote in a tweet over the weekend.

A week ago, Barrack warned that the CMBS market is on the verge of collapse.

In a post on Medium, he urges two actions — for the Fed to create a market for investment-grade asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities at pre-Covid advance rates and for a margin call holiday or forbearance period.

"In order for lenders to grant American businesses a 'time-out' by forbearing rent payments, they need to be able to get forbearances from their lenders, the banks and other forms of credit such as commercial mortgage -backed securities," Barrack writes.

"Furthermore, these banks need to grant real estate lenders in the non-bank sector a 'moratorium' on repo margin calls," he said.

