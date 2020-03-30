Chuy’s Holdings taps credit line, suspends buyback

Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) has increased its cash position by drawing down $25M balance under its revolving credit facility.

The company has taken steps to place ~40% of its corporate and administrative staff on furlough.

The company temporarily suspended all board fees and all necessary corporate and administrative staff, including senior management and other salaried employees, will have their pay temporarily reduced by 25% to 75%.

The company also suspended share repurchase activity.

The company has withdrawn its financial guidance for FY2020, including the delay or cancellation of all non - essential planned capital expenditures for 2020.

The Company currently expects to provide an update of the business during its 1Q2020 earnings call.