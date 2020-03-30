Parkland cuts capex, withdraws EBITDA guidance

Parkland Fuel (OTCPK:PKIUF) cuts FY20 capex to ~$275M from prior guidance of $575M, with ~$130M invested by the end of Q1 2020.

The company to maintain leadership in low-carbon fuel refining by increasing bio-feed capacity by 250%.

The company's president and CEO will take a 35% salary cut, leadership team to take a 25% cut, while board to take a 25% cut in cash retainer fees.

As of December 31, 2019, we had liquidity of nearly $1 billion, made up of approximately $750M of committed credit facility capacity and $250M of cash.

Withdraws FY20 Adj. EBITDA guidance

