Ulta Beauty closes all stores temporarily due to COVID-19

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) announced that it has closed all Ulta Beauty stores temporarily as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19.

"We remain committed to paying our store and salon associates through mid-April and providing benefits for those who are currently enrolled. We will continue to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 in real-time, including recent legislation such as the CARES Act, should re-openings be further delayed," said CEO Mary Dillon.

The consumers can still shop through their e-commerce app which is being supported by Ulta Beauty's distribution centers, where working associates are being offered $2-per-hour wage premium.

