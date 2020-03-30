Nordson to split into two businesses

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) says it will reorganize into two separate businesses: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solutions.

The new IPS business combines Nordson's Adhesive Dispensing Systems and Industrial Coating Systems businesses; it will be run by current Executive VP Gregory Merk.

The ATS business integrates the company's product technologies found in progressive stages of a customer's production processes, such as surface treatment, precisely controlled dispensing of material and post-dispense test and inspection to ensure quality; it will be led by Executive VP Jeffrey Pembroke.