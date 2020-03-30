Airline stocks retreat as uncertainty weighs

Executives with U.S. airlines are expected to meet with leaders of the Transportation Department this week to discuss the $50B bailout package and some short-term workarounds amid the shutdowns. One alternative that will reportedly be pitched is consolidating passengers across domestic airlines on routes without great demand. The DOT would have to sign off on restricting airport slot requirements even further and airlines would have to cooperate to an unprecedented level to make it work.

In an early note out this morning, Bernstein says American and United will run out of cash in about two months and are more likely to give away equity in their aid package, while Delta and Southwest have a little more runway for their cash burn.

Airline stocks appear to be setting up for another bruising day amid the uncertainty around the financial relief package and the duration of the collapse in travel demand. Some airline execs are fretting about business in the back half of the year on a lighter conference and event schedule.